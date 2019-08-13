Fayetteville man sentenced in court for intending to distribute meth to VA employees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced in federal court for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bruce Wayne Billingsley, 63, was sentenced yesterday to six and a half years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court records, on April 2018, the Veterans Administration (VA) Police Department received information that Billingsley, a VA employee, was distributing methamphetamine to other VA employees.

On June 9, 2018, the defendant traveled to the Cherokee Casino to purchase a quarter pound of methamphetamine for $2,000. Detectives made contact with him and seized approximately four ounces of methamphetamine upon his return from West Siloam Springs.

A federal grand jury indicted Billingsley in December 2018, and he entered a guilty plea in March 2019.