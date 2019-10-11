Fayetteville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man will spend more than a decade in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Jerry Lawson, 35, will spend 15 years in federal prison, and will be on parole for four years following his release.

During 2018, undercover detectives bought meth from Lawson during two controlled purchases, according to U.S. Attorney Duane “DAK” Kees.

Police found Lawson in possession of more than a half-pound of meth, heroin and a stolen gun when they arrested him, according to Kees.