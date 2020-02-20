Fayetteville man suing Boy Scouts’ amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — At least six Arkansans have joined a national lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America, claiming sexual abuse by a scout leader.

One of those victims includes a Fayetteville man, suing the Boys Scouts of America and Quapaw Area Council Incorporated of The Boy Scouts of America.

The lawsuit claims sexual abuse by Scout Leader Samuel C. Otts.

Otts led Troop 16 and met at the Salvation Army in Hot Springs in approximately 1980, the lawsuit says.

It claims he engaged in various sexual acts with the victim who was 9 or 10 years old at the time.

Attorney Joshua Gillispie of Green & Gillispie is representing six victims, all claiming sexual abuse by Otts.

Otts is now deceased, according to Gillispie.

“The abuse occurred during Scouting-related meetings, events, outings, and over-night excursion,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendants knew by at least 1977 that Otts had sexually abused at least one other boy as a Scout Leader in Georgia.”

The lawsuit alleges Otts has been previously reported to Boys Scouts of America for sexually abusing boys as a Scout Leader in Georgia, and “exhibited behaviors known by BSA to indicate that Otts was a sexual predator who was intentionally using Scouting to gain access to boys, win their trust and admiration, and abuse them.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy amid hundreds of sex abuse claims.

The organization is hoping to compensate the thousands of victims claiming they were harmed by scout leaders decades ago.