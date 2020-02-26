Fayetteville man who tried to blow up vehicle at Pentagon had a criminal history in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is sitting in federal prison after police say he attempted to blow up a car at the Pentagon.

Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, faces charges for attempting to damage and destroy a vehicle using fire.

Police say he was trying to light a piece of fabric on fire to insert it into the gas tank of a 2016 Land Rover. He told police he was trying to blow himself up.

Richardson now faces between 5 and 20 years in prison.

Court documents show Richardson was also arrested on Saturday (Feb. 22) for two counts of Felony Assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County, Virginia.

He also had a pending court date in Washington County in April, facing a theft of property charge.

West Fork Police had a misdemeanor traffic warrant out for him.

According to a preliminary police report, Richardson is accused of stealing a Ford Explorer from Washington Regional’s parking lot in November.

“It’s a ‘B’ felony which is a sentencing range of 5 to 20 year in Arkansas Department of Corrections,” said Jonathan Dixon, Deputy Prosecutor for Washington County.

The value of the car was over $25,000.

In addition, approximately $100,000 worth of surgery equipment was inside the car, the report says.

Police say Richardson stated he was on his way to see the governor of Arkansas, so the governor could warn the President of the United States that it was not safe for Richardson in Arkansas.

“He has a bond of $2,500 and he made bail, so he was out on bail for his pending court date in April,” Dixon said.

In West Fork, a warrant was out for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor traffic charge, police say.

A spokesperson for the Fayetteville School District says he transferred out of the district in 2014 and didn’t attend or graduate from Fayetteville High School.

West Fork School District confirmed he was not a student there, either.

A police report shows he was homeless.

Richardson sits in the Alexandria Jail until his next court appearance.

As for his charges in Washington County, Dixon says he could have another warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court. However, in a case like this, he says prosecutors are usually willing to work the defendant, depending on the circumstances.