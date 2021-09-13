Fayetteville PD sees spike in shooting calls over the last five years

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Police are responding to about four times the amount of shootings than five years ago.

KNWA/FOX24 tracked down the number of calls for not only shootings but also shots heard over the last five years.

In 2017, Fayetteville Police responded to 22 shooting calls.

In 2018, there were 38 calls.

In 2019, there were 40 calls police went to.

That number more than doubled in 2020 for 81 shooting-related calls.

Now so far in 2021, we are already at 78, with three months still to go before the new year.

As we see an increase in more shootings over the year, Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said it is also taking a toll on families.


“It’s hard for everyone involved in a situation like this, especially when someone loses their life,” Sgt. Murphy said. “It’s hard for the first responders; it’s definitely hard for the family.”

It is not just actual shootings that are increasing but also calls from people who are hearing shots fired.

In 2020 there were just more than 400 calls for shots heard and so far more than 260 in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers