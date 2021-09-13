Fayetteville PD sees spike in shooting calls over the last five years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Police are responding to about four times the amount of shootings than five years ago.

KNWA/FOX24 tracked down the number of calls for not only shootings but also shots heard over the last five years.

In 2017, Fayetteville Police responded to 22 shooting calls.

In 2018, there were 38 calls.

In 2019, there were 40 calls police went to.

That number more than doubled in 2020 for 81 shooting-related calls.

Now so far in 2021, we are already at 78, with three months still to go before the new year.

As we see an increase in more shootings over the year, Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said it is also taking a toll on families.



“It’s hard for everyone involved in a situation like this, especially when someone loses their life,” Sgt. Murphy said. “It’s hard for the first responders; it’s definitely hard for the family.”

It is not just actual shootings that are increasing but also calls from people who are hearing shots fired.

In 2020 there were just more than 400 calls for shots heard and so far more than 260 in 2021.