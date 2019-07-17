Fayetteville police arrest 4 after car break-ins, using stolen credit cards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday evening on multiple charges after they broke into vehicles, stole credit cards and used them at multiple retailers.

Gary Blake, 25, Dante Dowling, 26, Anna Gray, 29, and Antonio Marion Jr., 24, were all arrested on multiple charges.

The charges include two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle, two counts of theft of property, engaging continuing criminal gang organization or enterprise and 12 counts of fraudulent use of debit/credit cards.

Anna Gray

Police responded to Gulley Park for two-vehicle break-ins. One of the victims reported the suspects removed her purse containing credit cards and checks.

Investigators learned the victim’s card was used at a Walmart to purchase gift cards.

Police made contact with the suspect at Target. The suspect was later identified as Anna Gray.

Antonio Marion Jr.

Police observed the suspect’s vehicle, occupied by three black males, in the Target parking lot. Gray immediately told investigators that they were waiting outside for her and were attempting to call her.

Investigators coordinated with patrol officers and the vehicle was located. The suspects in the vehicle were Blake, Dowling and Marion Jr. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in was determined to be rented out of Florida in another person’s name.

Dante Dowling

During an interview with Gray, she indicated the three other suspects met her in Jacksonville, Arkansas on July 15. Gray indicated that Marion Jr. and Blake each broke into a vehicle at Gulley Park.

The men gave the cards to Gray and she was driven to various retailers by all three suspects. After purchasing the gift cards, Gray stated she would provide the cards to Blake.

Gary Blake

Gray admitted to making 12 fraudulent transactions with the victim’s credit card totaling over $5,000.

The investigation established all four subjects acted in concert to commit break-ins to vehicles and fraudulent uses on the victim’s credit cards.