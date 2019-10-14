Fayetteville police arrest suspect who was involved in pursuit that injured Goshen officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police made an arrest early on Sunday that is linked to a Goshen police pursuit that injured an officer.

Raymond Purser III, 24, was arrested for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and littering.

Police were called to the McDonald’s on MLK for a man acting strangely in the drive-thru. Police made contact with Purser after he threw trash out the driver’s side window.

Purser was found with a needle in his pocket and during a search of the vehicle, officers noticed a glass smoking device that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Purser was the suspect in a police pursuit that injured a Goshen police officer.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on September 17, Goshen Police Officer Michael Freeman lost control of his patrol car while pursuing a car on Highway 45, according to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Division Troop L.

The suspect vehicle immediately took off when Freeman activated his emergency lights. A short chase ensued before Freeman’s car tried to negotiate a curve, spun out of control, left the roadway, rolling end over end, and landing in a wooded area north of Highway 45, according to ASP’s report.

The Goshen officer was reportedly shot at during the chase, however, his injuries were mainly caused by the crash, according to the report.

Radio communications were lost as a result of the crash and initial attempts to reach Officer Freeman by phone were unsuccessful. Washington County Dispatch did eventually establish phone communication with the officer but he was unable to relay his exact location due to being injured and dazed.

Central EMS and Goshen Fire Department responded and Officer Freeman was eventually removed from the patrol vehicle and transported to Washington Regional Medical Center

Goshen Police Chief Mike Ball said that Officer Freeman is still recovering under doctor’s care and has not been released but Ball says he is “improving daily.”

Purser is being held in the Washington County Jail.