Fayetteville police chief retires

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is saying goodbye to its chief of police.

Police Chief Greg Tabor, who’s served in the role since 2006, officially retired on Friday after announcing his decision to step down last month.

The news has been out for a while, but here is the official media release about the retirement of Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department Chief Greg Tabor. CONGRATULATION CHIEF TABOR! https://cvcpl.us/JbNBStr Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Tabor joined the police department in 1985.

“Chief Tabor has made the Fayetteville Police Department one of the most progressive and responsive police departments in the state,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

Deputy Chief Mike Reynolds will serve as interim chief until Mayor Lioneld Jordan hires a replacement.