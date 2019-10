FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police are helping local children by providing an outlet for businesses and residents to donate coats hats and gloves.

They are hosting their third annual ‘Cops and Coats for Kids’ event between 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Walmart, 3919 N. Mall Ave.

All donations will be given children affiliated with the Boys and Girls Club, Fayetteville Public Schools, CASA, and LifeSource.