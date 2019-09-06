Fayetteville Police respond to barricaded subject at apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are responding to Lakeside Village Apartments in Fayetteville for a barricaded subject.

According to Corporal Dallas Brashears, SWAT are on scene at the apartments on Club Drive trying to get a barricaded subject out of an apartment.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

Cpl. Brashears says this is related to the shooting from the vehicle that occurred last night in Fayetteville.

Police confirm there are other occupants inside the apartment. Police are working to negotiate with the man held up inside to release the additional occupants and surrender.

Police have a crisis response team on scene.

