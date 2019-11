FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police are responding to a shooting that occurred this morning.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police confirmed at 10:43 a.m., patrol units responded to the 500 block of Betty Jo in reference to a shooting.

Upon the officer’s arrival, the suspects had left the scene.

Detectives and patrol are currently investigating the area.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police are searching for suspects at this time.