Fayetteville pond contaminated with algae toxin harmful to dogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — City officials said dog owners need to be extremely careful when taking their pets to Bryce Davis Park in Fayetteville.

A water sample taken by the pond near Iams Dog Park showed an alarming level of microcystin. This is an algae toxin that can cause significant problems for dogs.

The city’s parks and recreation staff placed signage near the pond warning pet owners to stay away until the toxin level decreases.

“When the toxin levels are high enough, which they are currently, it could cause sickness of the dogs, even death,” said Byron Humphrey, Fayetteville’s Parks Maintenance Superintendent. “So, that’s why we’re recommending everyone keep their dogs out until further posted.”

Humphrey said the parks and recreation department is working with the water resource center to find solutions to the problem, but none have been identified. He said a good rain would flush out some of the algae with fresh water, but there isn’t a ballpark estimate on when the pond will reopen.

He said the city will test the water again later this week.