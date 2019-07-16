Fayetteville Public Library features Fay Jones interactive kiosk

The Fayetteville Public Library is now housing an interactive kiosk highlighting the work of acclaimed Arkansas architect Fay Jones.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is now housing an interactive kiosk highlighting the work of acclaimed Arkansas architect Fay Jones.

The kiosk, called “A House of the Ozarks,” was created by U of A professors Greg Herman and David Fredrick, and it focuses specifically on Jones’ own Fayetteville home, the Fay and Gus Jones House.

“We have created this project for the purpose of bringing great architecture, and the works of Fay Jones specifically, to a larger lay audience,” Herman said.

The kiosk is in the library lobby, where it will remain until the fall, according to a press release.