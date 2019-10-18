Fayetteville Public Schools celebrates National Farm to School Month

The locally-sourced lunch was made with ingredients from local farms and businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Fayetteville Schools hosted its 9th annual Local Harvest Lunch at Mcnair Middle School Friday.

It’s part of National Farm to School Month where schools across the country focus on teaching garden education in the classroom and try to serve as much locally grown foods in the cafeteria as possible.

Fayetteville’s Director of Education says it’s a great way for students to get hands-on experience by reinforcing what they’re already learning in the classroom. “Learning about planting and scheduling – you can learn concepts like math, even social studies and history out in the garden,” Director of Child Nutrition Ally Mrachek said.

Local farmers, Farm to School partners and Fayetteville city officials joined administrators and school board members for the locally-sourced lunch made with ingredients from local farms and businesses in Northwest Arkansas.