Fayetteville Public Schools to eliminate use of styrofoam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — As the school year is set to begin, the Fayetteville Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Department is joining the city’s effort to reduce styrofoam use in the community.

The school system will use its remaining styrofoam trays, bowls, and to-go containers and will transition to more environmentally-friendly products.

In May, the Fayetteville City Council, citing environmental purposes, unanimously approved a ban of polystyrene foam.

The city will no longer use taxpayer money to buy the product, and vendors on city property will be banned from using it.