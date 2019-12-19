Fayetteville red dirt mine raises questions after denied permit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Sherry Main lives on Riches Road right next to a property owned by the Terminella Company. It contains a red dirt mine that’s been operational this month despite a certain permit being denied. Main and other neighbors are concerned that the company’s operator may have disregarded a ruling from the Washington County Quorum Court.

“This is something of his own idea that he wants to do, and he apparently is doing this as his own idea,” Main said. “That’s not how administration works. You go by the orders of the rules and the zoning laws, and everybody else follows these rules.”

In late November, Tom Terminella, one of the company’s owners, was denied a conditional use permit that would’ve allowed him to use the mine for commercial purposes. As it stands, County Attorney Brian Lester said Terminella can still mine the dirt as long as it’s used for residential or agricultural reasons.

Main and another neighbor documented activity from Dec. 12—eight contracted trucks hauled 52 loads of red dirt down a road that was created within the last few weeks for that sole purpose. She recorded the trucks moving and took pictures, which she then sent to county justices and other officials.

Main’s been in contact with them for weeks, and her work caught the attention of Eva Madison, a county justice, who voted against granting Terminella a permit.

“He said he wanted to work with the neighbors, but in fact, his actions show that he wanted to do the exact opposite,” Madison said. “So, really, frankly, it doesn’t surprise me that he is just disregarding what we did because he sort of displayed that kind of attitude all along.”

Madison said Terminella acted aggressively toward the quorum court and implied he’d continue to haul dirt regardless of the court’s decision.

Lester said he’s not convinced Terminella has violated county laws. The eight trucks were documented hauling dirt from the Wedington Mine to the Johnson Mine, both owned by the Terminella Company. Because it was from one owned property to another, Lester said, it would be difficult to say it’s not acting within private property rights.

Still, Lester said the county has heard from distraught neighbors like Main and is monitoring the situation to make sure there’s no commercial mining. Should that happen, the county would take action–possibly through court.

“Any use of the property other than that for which is zoned is in violation of the laws enacted by Washington County and will not be allowed,” Lester wrote in a letter to Terminella’s attorney after several complaints from neighbors.

With the issue on the docket for Thursday’s Quorum Court meeting, neighbors like Main said they hope something more is done–though there’s no evidence of commercial impropriety, according to Lester.

Terminella declined to comment on the situation, saying an appeal to the quorum court’s decision is in the works.