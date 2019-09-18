Fayetteville School District hosts “bring your legislator to school”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — September is “bring your legislator to school” month and that’s exactly what the Fayetteville School District did today.

Members of the Arkansas General Assembly toured the Fayetteville School District by school bus, talking with teachers and students about education, economics and how they can help lawmakers make a difference.

Representatives Denise Garner and Nicole Clowney say there’s no better way to see what our schools need than meet face-to-face.

“When you’re in the school, and you can feel the enthusiasm of the students and you can see first hand the dedication of the teachers and staff, it’s electric and I think we’re all willing to give them whatever they need to continue to excel,” Representative Clowney says.

“Not only are these kids the future of policymaking in our nation, but they are also the present. They are very interested in things we need to be interested in,” Representative Garner says.

Garner says touring the district gives students the chance to have their voices heard.

Earlier this year, a student from McNair Middle School helped create and pass a bill to make Arkansas’s state fish the alligator gar.