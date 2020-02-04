Fayetteville schools switch academic calendars from continuous to traditional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville schools are switching their learning calendars from continuous to traditional.

School officials with Happy Hollow Elementary School met with parents to discuss the change.

Students on a continuous schedule have two weeks of breaks different from the traditional calendar.

According to Happy Hollow’s principal, the superintendent has said that they will be going back to a traditional calendar eventually.

“There’s pros and cons to all the calendars and looking at that and deciding what is best…We had a good turnout for our intersession,” Principal Dondi Frisinger said.

“I’d sure like for it to change next year because it makes it easier for my family. I understand after tonight that if a calendar has already gone out and a calendar has already been done and decisions have been made, it’s going to be difficult to go back and rewind that,” parent Ryan Hill said.

A survey will be sent out to Happy Hollow parents tomorrow to discuss how soon they want the change to happen.