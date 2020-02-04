Fayetteville schools switch academic calendars from continuous to traditional

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville schools are switching their learning calendars from continuous to traditional.

School officials with Happy Hollow Elementary School met with parents to discuss the change.

Students on a continuous schedule have two weeks of breaks different from the traditional calendar.

According to Happy Hollow’s principal, the superintendent has said that they will be going back to a traditional calendar eventually.

“There’s pros and cons to all the calendars and looking at that and deciding what is best…We had a good turnout for our intersession,” Principal Dondi Frisinger said.

“I’d sure like for it to change next year because it makes it easier for my family. I understand after tonight that if a calendar has already gone out and a calendar has already been done and decisions have been made, it’s going to be difficult to go back and rewind that,” parent Ryan Hill said.

A survey will be sent out to Happy Hollow parents tomorrow to discuss how soon they want the change to happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss