Fayetteville Schools to change Ramay, Woodland Jr. High mascots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA)– Two Fayetteville junior high schools will get new mascots after multiple complaints that the current ones are offensive.

With mascot names like Indians and Cowboys, some in the Fayetteville community say a name change is long overdue.

Inside the Fayetteville school district’s 2019-2023 plan; a new mission statement with an emphasis on inclusion.

“We talk about creating a safe and inclusive envorinment for everyone: Every staff, every student,” said Alan Wilbourn, the public information officer for Fayetteville Public Schools.

He said the first step in the process is, “Gathering suggestions for the new mascots. The new mascots will not have any human imagery or symbols that reflect any culture, race, nationality, or ethnicity.”

This means the Ramay Indians and the Woodland Cowboys get the boot.

Eric Nix, a Fayetteville resident, said, “Political correctness aside, they’re not even Indians. We’ve just been calling them the wrong thing for centuries.”

The announcement on Facebook; facing some backlash and garnering hundereds of reactions and comments.

Some say changing the mascots is erasing history, others arguing some traditions are better left in the past.

But, Wilbourn said a change like this is nothing new.

“A lot of school districts and universities have done this around the country,” he said. “Arkansas State University went through this very same process about a decade ago changing from the Indians to the Red Wolves.”

Once the district sorts through the public recommendations, it will ultimately be up to the individual schools to choose how they want to be represented– A choice Wilbourn has been told is major to educators.

“She said, ‘staff should definitely have a say in the choice of the mascot because this student, she’s only going to wear this T-shirt for two years. I’m going to wear it for 25,'” he said.

While political correctness continues to grow in this day and age, Wilbourn says it’s more than that.

He said, “It’s not about political correctness. It’s about doing the right thing. We know now that we can make better choices than we made in the 50s and 60s for these types of mascots and that’s what we’re looking at now.”

