Fayetteville scores A rating for green policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has been named one of only 105 cities around the world to score an “A” for its climate change policies.

The CDP, formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project, gave Fayetteville an A rating due to the city’s environmental actions and transparency.

To achieve an A, a city must have:

A city-wide emissions inventory

Set an emissions reduction target

Published a climate action plan

Completed a climate action plan to demonstrate how it will tackle future climate hazards

Fayetteville was recognized for its efforts in the last reporting year.

In 2018, Fayetteville City Council voted 7-1 in favor of adopting the Energy Action Plan, the first to do so in Arkansas. The plan is centered around reducing greenhouse gas emissions for activities occurring in Fayetteville by outlining strategies, energy supply, waste and more as well as keeping constant vigilance on progress.

“It is through our hard work and making conscientious decisions that we find our City on this international list,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “I want to thank our City Council, our staff, community leaders, businesses, and our residents who are taking large and small steps to address climate change. Fayetteville will continue to lead by example. Every action counts.”

The CDP is a global non-profit organization that provides a platform for governments and companies to measure and manage the impact they are making on the surrounding environment.

This year’s list includes 105 A-rated cities, a 62 city increase from last year.