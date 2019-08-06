Fayetteville teachers return to their classrooms







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — About 70 new teachers have joined Fayetteville Public Schools.

This the first teaching job for 20 of them, said Superintendent John L. Colbert with Fayetteville Public Schools.

“When you talk about being an educator, you have to be excited about what you do . So therefore we want to make sure that we show them that we’re excited about having them… Keep that same excitement, (and) take it into the classroom, and make a difference in teaching all of the students,” Colbert said.

Larry Schirling is new to Ramay Jr. High School. Schirling has 20 years of experience and will work with the Gifted and Talented program.

Schirling said, “I’m excited to be working with a great new group of people. I’m excited to be working in a different style of job than I’ve had in the past, moving from social studies to gifted and talented should be an interesting career change.”





