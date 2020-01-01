Fayetteville towing company will take you & your car home for $35 on NYE

Closings
FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KFTA) — If you’re celebrating the new year with a couple of cold ones, one company is offering a unique option to encourage you to not drink and drive.

Towing Plus will tow you, one other person and your car back home for $35.

Owner Luther Thomas says he has three drivers on hand tonight ready to get you home safe.

He’s been offering this service for over a decade, encouraging you to be better safe than sorry.

“We can carry two people along with the driver in the truck. If there’s more than two people let us know, I’ve got someone else that can drive a regular vehicle and take them with us if there’s more than one or two people in the car,” Thomas said.

If you’re interested, call 479-443-7060 starting at 5 pm.

The discounted rate is for those who live inside Fayetteville city limits.

If you live beyond that, it may cost you more.

