Fayetteville VA hospital hosts POW/MIA recognition ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Prisoners of war and those missing in actions were honored on Friday in Fayetteville.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks paid its respects to veterans who never returned home from combat during its annual POW/MIA recognition ceremony.

The day is observed nationwide on military bases, ships at sea, and at states capitols and schools.

“If you know someone who served our country who is a P.O.W. or a former P.O.W., maybe call them today and give them your thanks in person,” said James Schulfer, chief of volunteer service.

POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September each year.