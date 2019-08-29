Fayetteville woman accused of animal cruelty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A dog who suffered from animal cruelty has been euthanized, according to police.

Salvacion Guanizo, 52, was arrested on a felony aggravated animal cruelty warrant.

During May, someone reported a three-legged dog running free around Fieldstone Avenue. An officer found the dog lying in a neighboring yard and examined it.

Luiz, a small Papillion mix, had four-legs and not three as initially reported. However, the dog’s hind legs were “rotting off”, The dog had several other issues — including abscesses —, and smelled of feces, urine and rot, according to court documents.

Guanizo told the officer the dog was in that condition because of old age, according to the documents. She also told the officer the dog had been in that condition for about three months.

Aggravated is a class D felony and is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

After spending about an hour in jail, she was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.





