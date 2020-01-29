Fayetteville woman killed identified, husband recalls last moments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – “She was one of the happiest people I’ve ever met,” Clint Goodwin said.

Clint Goodwin and Brittany Butler have been married for one year. “[She] always tried to help somebody else,” Goodwin said. ” [She] caused a lot of problems for herself but never tried to hurt anyone else.”

Goodwin says Butler was battling drug addiction and recently got out of rehab for the third time. Court records show in the past year butler was charged with at least two drug-related crimes.

“If you love someone with an addiction, you’ve got problems yourself but it’s still everybody’s responsibility to try and help them,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the two left their Fayetteville apartment Monday evening. They walked several miles on the Razorback Greenway – heading to a friend’s house when Butler became tired.

“We’d walked on the trail a few times – that tent had been there for a while, empty for a while,” Goodwin said. “I just laid her down, I went to Walmart, I came back and she was gone.”

Butler’s last moments were here on the Razorback Greenway, off Swallow Circle, when a police officer approached her on a welfare check.

Sgt. Tony Murphy says the officer was running Butlers’ name through the system when she ran onto Fulbright Expressway and was hit by a car.

“Not going to court – cause she was going to fail an alcohol test, going to fail a drug test – that’s what she was running from,” Goodwin said.

Ruth Harnish lives near the trail and saw the police lights from her home. She says she first saw that tent this past weekend.

“When we saw it – kind of our comment [was] we weren’t sure how it got back there,” Harnish said. “We haven’t really seen a lot of people camping back there – that was the first time.”

Police haven’t confirmed the tent that is still up on the trail was the same one Butler was in.

Goodwin hopes people will take away at least one thing from Butler’s life – “The next time could be the next time that it works, that it sticks,” Goodwin said. “It’s up to the person with the addiction in the end but you still love them – you don’t put them in a corner where they feel scared.”