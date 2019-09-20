Fayetteville works to make life easier for immigrants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In Fayetteville, the city has developed a five-year welcoming plan to help with the growing rate of immigrants in the community.

The plan was developed in 2017, and it aims to help people integrate seamlessly into the community by giving them access to resources.

The first tool created was the “Welcoming Hub.”

It helps immigrants do things like set up water bills or understand code violations.

These things seem simple for people who have lived here their whole lives.

But, they are complicated for newcomers.

Linda DeBerry with the city of Fayetteville said right now there’s a seven percent foreign-born population in the city, but that’s going to change so her team wants to be ready for it.

“We’ve heard the mayor say over and over again; No matter who you are, who you love, what your religion is, what color your skin is, just know you are welcome in Fayetteville,” she said. “We’re putting those words into action.”

The city is also working to get various documents and forms translated into different languages.

They’re beginning with Spanish, then moving to others like Marshallese and Arabic.

Right now the city is about a year into the program.