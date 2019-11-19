Fayetteville’s library expansion to open late 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library expansion project is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2020.







Adjacent property, old City Hospital in the process of being demolished.

The upgrade cost is $50 million, of that amount $27 million is paid for by taxpayers based on city-wide 2016 millage elections. “The remaining $23 million is currently being raised through private donations,” said Marketing and Communications Director Steve Litzinger.

The 82,000 additional square feet will add a 700-seat multipurpose venue, an innovation center and more space for youth services.