Fayetteville’s library expansion to open late 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library expansion project is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2020.

  • Adjacent property, old City Hospital in the process of being demolished.

The upgrade cost is $50 million, of that amount $27 million is paid for by taxpayers based on city-wide 2016 millage elections. “The remaining $23 million is currently being raised through private donations,” said Marketing and Communications Director Steve Litzinger.

The 82,000 additional square feet will add a 700-seat multipurpose venue, an innovation center and more space for youth services.

