Fayetteville’s Planned Parenthood is relocating

Planned Parenthood in Fayetteville is moving later this summer because of “challenges at our current location,” said Planned Parenthood Great Plains Communications and Digital Strategy Specialist Jess Kelsey.

The clinic will stand by its promise of giving a high-quality and comprehensive care for their patients.

The agency states it is committed to, “providing sexual and reproductive health care in Northwest Arkansas,” and that the plan is to continue the same service at the new location, according to the statement.

The current location is at 3729 North Crossover Road.