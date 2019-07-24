FDA suggests people use sunscreen daily

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Whether it’s sunny or cloudy outside, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages people to wear sunscreen to protect from harmful rays.

The FDA states skin cancer rates are rising, which makes risks from excess sun exposure a public health priority.

Nurse Practitioner with Radiance by Roller in Fayetteville, Sandy Branson said it’s important to wear sunscreen daily, whether it’s sunny, cloudy, or even if you’re indoors because exposure can come from unexpected places.

“We can get it from our computers, our laptops, lights, cell phones,” Branson said. “All of those things can cause damage to your skin, especially to your face.”

Branson adds that studies don’t show these things will cause skin cancer, but that can cause damage like brown spots and premature aging.

There are two different types of sunscreen- mineral and chemical.

Mineral:

Sits on top of skin and reflects UV rays

Harder to rub in

Usually cheaper than chemical sunscreens

Chemical:

Absorbs UV rays

Easier to rub in

Usually more expensive than mineral sunscreens

Branson said while people have concerns about sunscreen, both options are safe.

“There really isn’t any known risk right now,” Branson said. “Just because the FDA is studying something further doesn’t mean they found anything, They’ve just noticed some of them are being absorbed really well through the skin and that just warranted, ‘let’s check this out a little bit further.”

Branson went on to say the chemicals in mineral sunscreens are not being tested, so anyone who is concerned should use those. Look for zinc oxide and titanium dioxide when you’re shopping.