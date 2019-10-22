Feature film set to be produced in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Rockhill Studios has plans to produce another feature film in northwest Arkansas.

The Fayetteville-based film company’s new production is titled, “Freedom’s Path.”

The movie is about the American Civil War and a bond between two lives world’s apart, according to Rockhill Studios President and CEO Blake Elder.

“Freedom’s Path” is Rockhill Studios’ third feature film produced this year. It will be shot in the area during October and November, according to a company’s statement.