Federal Aviation Administration investigating plane crash in Carroll County

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-engine plane with engine failure attempting to perform an emergency landing Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Carroll County Airport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office a pilot and three passengers were on the plane.

The Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Berryville Fire, and other first responders located the crashed plane on the west end of the runway.

The plane was approximately 1,000 yards off the runway: down a hill, with the nose in the ground and its tail pointed in the air.

Everyone on the plane was located and checked out by medical professionals.

Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Everyone on the plane was OK, and had not suffered any injuries from the crash according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will transfer control of the scene to the FAA upon its arrival and the FAA will be conducting its own investigation.

On Monday A small plane crashed on Highway 59 in Crawford County.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown, a small single-engine plane crashed just south of Van Buren at Hollis Lake Road and Highway 59.

An 18-year woman was taking a flying lesson with an instructor. Around 2,000 feet they lost all engine power.

The FAA is also investigating this crash.

Courtesy: Crawford County Emergency Management