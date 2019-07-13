Federal Aviation Administration monitoring Tropical Storm Barry

Those with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they are monitoring Tropical Storm Barry.

“We are preparing facilities and equipment to withstand storm damage along the projected storm path so we can quickly resume disaster relief operations after it passes,” according to the FAA.

FAA employees said they urge travels to check airlines about flight statuses.

The following guidance applies to travelers, drone users, and general aviation pilots in the affected area:

Major carriers provide flight status updates on their websites: