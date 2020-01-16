Federal judge blocks President Trump’s order on refugee resettlement

Prior to today's ruling, states could decide whether to accept asylum seekers.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A federal judge temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow states to refuse refugees.

Despite the now halted order, earlier this year Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas would continue to accept refugees anyway.

This is when the non-profit Canopy NWA began to reach out to various counties asking for permission to resettle families around Northwest Arkansas.

Right now, Fayetteville and Springdale are the main areas Canopy houses refugees because it’s still waiting on an approval from Benton County to send families there.

“With this injunction, we still want the support of our community, and that includes our local and state government and we’re going to continue to cultivate that support regardless of what any judge decides,” said Emily Cranelinn, the executive director of Canopy NWA.

As a result of this ruling, refugee resettlement agencies like Canopy NWA can proceed with funding requests without consent from state or local officials.