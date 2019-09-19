Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFTA) — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates after concerns over a slowing economic and global trade tensions.

Interest rates went down by a quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%.

According to Mark Foster with Credit Counseling of Arkansas, this could be a great opportunity for people who are borrowing money, but might be a different story for those with savings and investments.

“It might be a good opportunity for you to refinance a home if you’re going to refinance at about 2% lower interest rate or more…if you’re going to only save about a half a percent interest rate, then the fees could gobble that up and it’s really not going to be advantageous to you,” Foster said.

The Federal Reserve lowered its interest rate to near zero during the recession, and kept it there until 2015.

As the economy improved throughout the years, it raised rates several times.