Feeding local families in need ahead of the Super Bowl

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Super Bowl is on Sunday (February 2) and people are getting equally excited for a big food drive.

The Souper Bowl of Caring helps tackle hunger in communities across the country.

In the Natural State, Signature Bank’s food drive will serve families in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

“This time of year what we see with those who are food insecure are people who are struggling with rising costs in utilities,” said Mike Williams, director of development for the NWA Food Bank. “They’re turning their heat on to stay warm. But by doing that they have to make sacrifices to make ends meet.”

For every dollar donated, $30 will be given to the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas food banks. Click here or here to donate.