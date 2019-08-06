FEMA: 1 day left to register for disaster assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Wednesday, August 7, is the registration deadline for federal assistance for those who were impacted by flooding.

Arkansans who sustained losses or damages due to the flooding from May 21 to June 14 may submit the application, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The counties that have been designated for federal individual assistance are Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

There are different deadlines for returning SBA loan applications: Physical property damage is Wednesday, August 7. The deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is March 9, 2020.