FEMA declares ‘disaster declaration’ for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A disaster declaration has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regarding the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that happened June 23 through the 24.

Arkansas’ governor submitted the request on August 15, 2019, and the agency made the approval September 13, 2019.

Only public assistance, and not individual assistance, was requested which includes assistance for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Madison, Newton, and Washington Counties, according to the statement.

All areas in the state are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to FEMA’s statement.

Also, the state is allowed to make additional designations for further damage assessments if warranted.






