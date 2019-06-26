FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fort Smith

The Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center will open in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, June 26.

The center will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas between May 21 and June 14.

The Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center will be located upstairs near Dillard’s in the Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave.

Hours are Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Carlos Urrutia, team leader at the center said those effected and need assistance will be welcomed.

“We want them to come here,” Urrutia said.

Those who go to the center are asked to bring valid identification and be able to provide their social security number and any relevant insurance papers.

State representatives, as well as representatives with FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will be at the center to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. Access more information, here.