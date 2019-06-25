FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fort Smith tomorrow

The opening of a Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center will open tomorrow in Fort Smith.

It will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas between May 21 and June 14.

The Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center will be located in the Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the center to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The hours will be Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

