FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA)– Residents in Fort Smith are still in recovery mode after the historic flooding rocked the city, leaving homes and businesses under water.
Wednesday, the FEMA disaster recovery center opened for it’s first full day.
Before this, the closest place for residents from the River Valley to receive these type of resources was Moffett, OK.
Here, staff are focusing on long term recovery, providing services like home repairs, rental assistance, medical expenses and home and business loans.
FEMA will help victims with these things for free, just so long as the damages are disaster related.
Housing Crew Lead Carlos Urrutia has been working for FEMA for 14 years now and said anyone affected by the floods are extremely welcome.
He said, “We’re going to be here to receive them, we’re going to try to help them so they get good guidance, so in the end they receive the best possible service from FEMA.”
Urrutia said this center here in the Central Mall should be open for a couple more weeks.
Here are some of the other open centers:
Perry County
First Assembly of God
2151 Arkansas Highway 60
Houston, AR 72070
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Crawford County
Mulberry Community Center
29 Kirksey Parkway
Mulberry, AR 72947
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Yell County
Dardanelle Community Center
2011 Highway 22 West
Dardanelle, AR 72834
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.