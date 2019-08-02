FEMA follows up on flooding in the River Valley







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The River Valley is still recovering after historic flooding that occurred over a month ago. Many residents are still without homes and working to rebuild what they lost.

The River Valley Economic Development Council is hosting a town hall meeting to help maximize The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recovery funds.

Individuals who were turned down by FEMA have the right to appeal. Local case managers and attorneys are available to help individual file and win their appeals, which will help bring more funds to the local area.

The meeting will take place on August 1st from 7:00-8:00 P.M. and is open to the general public.





