FEMA needing to hire locals for flood recovery jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Those with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are hiring temporary employees for a variety of jobs that will help support recovering efforts from the recent historical flooding, a news release states.

Everyone hired will join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers, as well as voluntary agencies and community organizations.

The employees are hired for 120 days through a streamlined process, and some work opportunities may be extended for 120-day increments up to one year, the release states. Some may have the opportunity to work full-time once their duties are complete.

Those with FEMA said they are needing to hire four emergency management specialists, one site inspector specialist, a hazard mitigation 406 specialist, a public assistance program delivery manager, and an engineering and architecture specialist, according to the release. Additional job opportunities may be added.

Pay is between $19 and $30 per hour, the release states.

Apply and register, here. Application insturctions are posted via that website. Those applying may locate local FEMA positions by typing “FEMA” AND “Arkansas” in the search engine.