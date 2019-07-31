FEMA Opportunities: Get assistance or get paid to assist

River Valley residents can seek assistance through FEMA or apply for jobs with FEMA

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — After historic flooding in the River Valley left many Arkansans with serious damage, FEMA authorized 13 counties in Arkansas to receive federal funding.

The deadline to apply is next Wednesday, August 7, which leaves just over a week to apply.

For assistance, you can still call the FEMA helpline or submit a request through FEMA’s Disaster app.

Meanwhile, you can help rebuild as FEMA is hiring temporary employees.



If you’re hired you’ll join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers for 120 days for up to one year. Some people may be given the opportunity to work full time after their duties are completed. Pay is between $19 and $30 an hour.

