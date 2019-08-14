FEMA registration deadline in Oklahoma is Wednesday

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — Anyone impacted by recent storms and planning to register for FEMA disaster assistance must do so by Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Wednesday is deadline to register. There are several ways to register.

Registration may be completed online, here, or by calling (800)621-3362.

More than $14 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahoma residents who sustained uninsured or under insured losses from recent severe storms.

The majority of the approved funds are for housing grants, and the rest are for assistance of other needs including replacement for damaged personal property not covered by insurance.

Counties approved for assistance include LeFlore and Sequoyah.