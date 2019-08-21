FEMA representatives in Fayetteville offering mitigation information

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Mitigation advisers with FEMA will be in Fayetteville for the next few days offering free mitigation consultations.

Advisers will be on hand to answer questions about rebuilding and protecting homes and businesses from future disaster-related damage.

Topics will include flood recovery and flood insurance with most of the information geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Free publications will be available about mitigation topics such as:

Mold and mildew

Emergency supply kits

What to do after a flood

Above the flood

Protecting your home and property from flood damage

Advisers will be at the Home Depot on Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22 through Saturday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more mitigation information from FEMA, click here.