FHS implements new traffic procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — New procedures are being implemented to curtail traffic issues at Fayetteville High School.

There are now additional parking spaces at the Fayetteville High School, but still not enough spaces for everyone, but those at the school said they are working to accommodate as many students as possible.

Beginning Aug. 19, juniors who’ve remained on a parking permit wait list will be offered parking spaces in the order in which they applied.

Permits cost $50 per year.

There are new procedures for getting and dropping off students.

The front of Fayetteville High School is now a bus loading and unloading zone. The front drive is now one-way. However, during afternoon hours, designated adults may drop off the student in the front drive so that the student may check-in at the “purple office”.

For the 2019-20 school year, there are now two areas for designated adults to pick up the student. The main pick up zone is on Bulldog Boulevard, an the other is at the pick up/ drop off loop on the west side of the building.

Those with Fayetteville Public Schools said they think the new procedures will curtail traffic issues.





