Fill the bus event to be hosted for Moffett school

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA) — School supplies are needed for those in Moffett.

A school bus will be parked at Firstar Bank in Roland Saturday, Aug. 3 for donations. School supplies may be donated between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those in Moffett were greatly affected by the flood. At least thirty percent of Moffett residents live below the poverty level, according to state data. The median household income among residents is less than $26,000.

Those with United Way of Fort Smith and Firstar Bank in Roland have partnered to help those in need.

In addition to the supplies collected, those with Firstar Bank are donating computers to the school.