Filter coming to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Filter is coming to Fort Smith.

Those with TempleLive announce Filter with The Dead Deads and Silver Snakes.

The concert will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Tickets go on sale to the “general public” 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. General admission standing in the pit is $15 plus fees and tax. Reserved seating is $10 plus fees and tax.

TempleLive fans may get their tickets 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the original founding members of the band — Richard Patrick and Brian Liesegang — are together making a new Filter album.

Some popular Filter songs include “Hey Man, Nice Shot”, “Take a Picture”, “What Do You Say”, “Trip Like I do”, “Where Do We Go From Here”, “Dose” and several others.





