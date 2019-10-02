Final 2019 First Thursday in Fayetteville is space-themed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The final installment of the 2019 First Thursday Fayetteville series is being hosted Thursday evening, Oct. 3.

The event will happen at the Fayetteville Downtown Square beginning at 5:30 p.m. Rather than ending the event at 8:30 p.m. like usual, there will be an after party until 9:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center Plaza, a news release states.

The theme of the October community celebration is space to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, according to the release.

Everyone is invited to enjoy live music, free yoga classes, “glow ride” bike ride, space parade, food trucks and a beer garden, art galleries, as well as art and craft vendors.

Live music will be provided by Hosty and Fossils of Ancient Robots.

Yoga will begin at 6 p.m.

Those wanting to participate in the Slow Roll Glow Ride are encouraged to decorate their bikes with glow sticks and lights. Bicyclists will ride a four-mile loop through the city’s downtown, Wilson Park and the historic district. All ages and riding levels are welcome.





