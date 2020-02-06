Live Now
Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Final day of KNWA & FOX24’s Give Kids a Miracle Telethon

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Phones are ringing off the hook in support of local kids in need at Arkansas Children’s Northwest and you can help too.

All it takes is one phone call or a click of your mouse!

Erin Johnson joins Chelsea Helms to talk about the importance of ACNW.

Any donation big or small will benefit local kids.

A $10 donation funds five pacifiers for babies in the inpatient unit.

$25 buys 18 aluminum finger splints for the emergency department.

An infant blood pressure cuff will be bought with your $40.

For $75 you can fund a final treatment party for a child with pediatric cancer and a pediatric IV pole can be purchased with a $150 donation.

It’s easy to become a ‘miracle maker’ or ‘one-time donor’ for patients at ACNW.

Call (479) 455-5437 (KIDS) or toll free (844) 497-5437 (KIDS) to donate.

Donations can also be made online by visiting the link located here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss